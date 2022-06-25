Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.