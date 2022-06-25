Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Chance of severe storms Friday night and Saturday in Iowa. Here's everything you need to know
As a cold front begins to push into Iowa, there's a chance of severe storms for everyone late tonight. The threat will return to eastern Iowa Saturday afternoon. Full details in our latest forecast.
With a cold front stalled out in central Iowa, a big difference in temperatures is expected from northwest to southeast. When the front starts moving again, a few severe storms could pop up.
The heat will peak in the western half of the state today, but will get worse in eastern Iowa Tuesday. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures, but also a chance for damaging wind and hail.
Very warm today with rain limited to southwestern Iowa. Isolated activity in more places Friday, but the better chance of rain and perhaps a few severe storms is Friday night. Here's the latest info.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Feeling much better across eastern Iowa today thanks to cooler temperatures and lower humidity. No rain in the forecast today, but that will start to change Thursday. Here's what to expect.
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high te…
Watch now: Extreme heat continues for much of Iowa, chance of severe storms Tuesday evening and Wednesday
Very hot and humid for many today. Storms will return this evening in central and western Iowa and some could be severe. The severe threat spreads east Wednesday. Here's the latest information.
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.