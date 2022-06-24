Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Saturday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.