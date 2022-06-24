Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Saturday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Chance of severe storms Friday night and Saturday in Iowa. Here's everything you need to know
As a cold front begins to push into Iowa, there's a chance of severe storms for everyone late tonight. The threat will return to eastern Iowa Saturday afternoon. Full details in our latest forecast.
With a cold front stalled out in central Iowa, a big difference in temperatures is expected from northwest to southeast. When the front starts moving again, a few severe storms could pop up.
The heat will peak in the western half of the state today, but will get worse in eastern Iowa Tuesday. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures, but also a chance for damaging wind and hail.
Very warm today with rain limited to southwestern Iowa. Isolated activity in more places Friday, but the better chance of rain and perhaps a few severe storms is Friday night. Here's the latest info.
Feeling much better across eastern Iowa today thanks to cooler temperatures and lower humidity. No rain in the forecast today, but that will start to change Thursday. Here's what to expect.
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pr…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high te…
This evening in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Tuesday. Tempera…