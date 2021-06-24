Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.