This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
