Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south.