Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
