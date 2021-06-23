This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
