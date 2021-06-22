 Skip to main content
Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

