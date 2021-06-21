Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear. Low 48F. NW winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
