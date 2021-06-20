For the drive home in Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 58F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls f…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 68F. Winds NNE at …
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear. Low around 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a hot day tomo…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Tuesday. It sho…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looki…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to …