For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
