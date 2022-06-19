For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 74-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
