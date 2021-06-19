Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 76% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.