Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly clear skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.