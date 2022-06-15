Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly clear skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
The extreme heat is the biggest story today and tomorrow across the state, but some showers and storms are expected as well. A few could be severe. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Extreme heat continues for much of Iowa, chance of severe storms Tuesday evening and Wednesday
Very hot and humid for many today. Storms will return this evening in central and western Iowa and some could be severe. The severe threat spreads east Wednesday. Here's the latest information.
Rain looks likely across the eastern half of the state today. Isolated showers and storms will continue thru the weekend as temps build. Find out how warm it will get in our updated forecast.
Dry this morning, but showers and storms will return to the western part of the state this afternoon, spread east overnight, and continue Friday. Here's when rain is most likely in our area.
This evening in Waterloo: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecas…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Tues…
The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it wi…