Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
