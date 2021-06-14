 Skip to main content
Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Tuesday. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

