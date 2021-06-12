This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Waterloo: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are…
This evening in Waterloo: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The fore…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The for…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to rea…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perf…
The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, Waterloo folks s…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…