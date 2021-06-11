This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
