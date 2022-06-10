For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
