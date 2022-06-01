 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

