This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Severe storms possible in western and central Iowa for Memorial Day, threat shifts to eastern Iowa Tuesday
Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible this evening across central and western Iowa. The chance continues for eastern Iowa Tuesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Friday will be our coolest day in Iowa with temperatures only going up through Monday. A chance of severe storms returns Sunday and Monday. Here's your complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
With one cold front to our south and another approaching from the north, showers and weak storms will continue. Find out when and where rain is most likely through Thursday in our weather update.
For most in the state, Thursday is looking like a drier day than Wednesday. That is not the case for far eastern Iowa though. Find out when the rain chance will end for us in our updated forecast.
For the drive home in Waterloo: Generally fair. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a very hot day …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Windy...scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of …
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 53F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Waterloo folks wi…
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, the…