Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.