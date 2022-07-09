This evening in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Sunday. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
