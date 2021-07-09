For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
