Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Thunder possible. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Waterloo folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

