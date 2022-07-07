Waterloo's evening forecast: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
