Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
