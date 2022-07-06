Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.