This evening in Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Chance of severe storms across central and western Iowa Thursday, rain spreads southeast Friday
Good chance of rain across the northwestern half of Iowa today and a few storms could be severe. Showers and storms likely in the southeastern half of Iowa for Friday. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Iowa
Not only are we going to be dealing with rain Friday in Iowa, but the chance is sticking around through the Fourth of July. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our holiday weekend forecast.
A warm front will bring a good chance of rain and a small chance of severe storms to eastern Iowa Monday while temperatures soar in the west. Track the rain and find out how hot it will feel here.
For the drive home in Waterloo: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds ENE at…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. The fore…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Lookin…
Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead,…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 75 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are exp…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 tho…