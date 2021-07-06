Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Waterlo…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Saturday. Temperatures are …
Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast i…
Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will b…
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Sunday. Tem…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thoug…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perf…