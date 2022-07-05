Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Wednesday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.