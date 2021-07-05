Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 92.17. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
