Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

