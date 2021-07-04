 Skip to main content
Jul. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

