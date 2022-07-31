 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Monday. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News