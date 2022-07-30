Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.