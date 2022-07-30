Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Small rain chances during the day today in Iowa, but the good opportunity will come tonight as a cold front moves across the state. See when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temps here.
Nice conditions for everyone today. But it's Iowa, so you know things will be changing! See when rain chances will return and what temperatures are looking like in our weekend forecast.
The bulk of the rain is gone, but isolated showers are still in the forecast for some as a cold front slowly pushes away from the state. Find out when all rain will end and how cool we'll get here.
This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 62F. Winds W at …
Very hot conditions across the state today, but then a cold front will arrive. Rain looks likely with severe storms expected in spots. Full details on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
This evening in Waterloo: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperature…
The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Tod…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. SSW winds…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks…