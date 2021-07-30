Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.