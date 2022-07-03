Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.