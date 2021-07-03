Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 90.11. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
