For the drive home in Waterloo: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect…
This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot da…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are pred…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day…
This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Tempe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm …