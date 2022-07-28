Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
