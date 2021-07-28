 Skip to main content
Jul. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

