This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Waterloo. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
