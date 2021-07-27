This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 101.78. 76 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Watch from WED 10:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
