Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 101.78. 76 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Watch from WED 10:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

