Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

