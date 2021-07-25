Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 88.63. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Jul. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
