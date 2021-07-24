This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 85.77. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
