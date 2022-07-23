Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.