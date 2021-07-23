Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.