Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Mostly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 95.69. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.