Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Mostly clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Friday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.