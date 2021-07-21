Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.