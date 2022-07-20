For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Jul. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a stalled out front in the state, some will be much cooler than others. Rain chances are sticking around as well with a few severe storms possible. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Much cooler and wetter across eastern Iowa than western Iowa today. Showers and storms will be sticking around for Saturday as well. See when rain is most likely and when western Iowa will cool here.
Above normal temps across the state today with windy conditions. Some will catch a break from the wind and see some rain Thursday, but others will not. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are pre…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Wednesday.…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly clear. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a …
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…