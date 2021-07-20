This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 t…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. There is a 56% ch…
The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Monday. The …
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Waterloo folks should be prepared fo…
For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. It should be a f…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. W…