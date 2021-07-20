 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News